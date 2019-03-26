Spoil the special woman in your life this Mothers Day, with Aldi and 2FM

This Sunday don’t say you forgot, didn’t know …left the present in work, it’s happening this Sunday and its MOTHERS DAY and we’re here to help you get the pressie sorted.

It’s all to celebrate the unbelievable range of Mothers Day Fresh Flowers available at all Aldi 137 stores nationwide with everything from bunches to bouquets, for every budget!

Check out the full range here for yourself!

And thanks to Aldi we’ve got an early Mothers Day gift of an €800 Aldi voucher to give-away on the show today!

For your chance to win it, you’ve got to get past the “Mother of all Quizzes”!!

But don’t panic because you can bring your mum on-air with you to help!

RTE Competition terms and conditions apply