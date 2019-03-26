We’re heading to Tayto Park Funfest this summer, wanna go?

How’d you like to go to Ireland’s NEWEST and BIGGEST Weekend family festival!

FunFest, at Tayto Park!

Taking place June 29th & 30th –

It promises to be an unforgettable weekend of top entertainment, from the worlds of music, circus, dance and art. With 8 Irish and international music acts each day, including top Irish band Hudson Taylor and many more…

PLUS full unlimited access to all your favourite Tayto Park attractions too!

Check out Tayto Park for details with tickets available from Thursday 28th March.

Tayto Park announce FunFest – Ireland’s Newest and Biggest Weekend Family Festival coming to Tayto Park this June

Today, Tayto Park, Ireland’s only theme park and zoo located in Ashbourne Co. Meath, announced plans to host the inaugural ‘Funfest’ Family Festival at Tayto Park this June.

On Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June, a host of entertainers from the worlds of music, circus, family entertainment, dance and art will come together for the Tayto Park Funfest. Over two days, the exciting new family festival will be the venue for a variety of incredible entertainment.

Top Irish band, Hudson Taylor will headline the main stage on Sunday evening with international acts Rak-Su and Heather Small (The Voice of M People) topping the bill on Saturday. One of Ireland’s most popular entertainers Nathan Carter will be a special guest on Sunday evening with his younger brother Jake entertaining crowds earlier that day. The main stage will feature 8 Irish and international music acts each day for all the family to enjoy with the remaining acts to be announced in the coming weeks.

And that’s just the main stage.. Two big top tents will host a variety of children’s entertainers from jugglers to circus performers to dancers and everything in between.

Speaking about the festival, Founder of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle said, “Here at Tayto Park we’re always looking for innovative and creative ways to enhance the experience for families and creating a weekend festival with loads of added attractions from music acts to street performers is something I always wanted to bring to Tayto Park’.

Families can dance the afternoon away, take a ride on The Cú Chulainn and grab a bite to eat at one of the delicious street food vendors before spending the evening watching amazing music acts.

The weekend festival will host 16 Irish and International music acts on the main stage across the weekend and the big top tents will host magicians, dance acts, circus performers and much more. Tayto Park Funfest is set to be the perfect family weekend for both adults and children to enjoy.

Funfest takes place in Tayto Park, Co Meath on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June with tickets going on sale later in March.

Tickets are priced at €55 per day and this includes entry to the park, wristbands for all attractions (as many times as you want) plus entry to Funfest. On 29th & 30th June, Tayto Park will only be open to Funfest ticket holders. Log on to Taytopark.ie to be the first to hear when tickets go on sale.