DERMOT KENNEDY ADDED TO SEA SESSIONS LINE-UP

DERMOT KENNEDY JOINS HEADLINERS SIGRID,CLEAN BANDIT AND TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB

Dermot Kennedy has just been announced for Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival and joins hot headliners Sigrid, Clean Bandit and Two Door Cinema Club alongside ahost of acts including Jax Jones, The Magician, Wild Youth, Hermitage Green, Sugarhill Gang with Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio, Le Boom, Jerry Fish, Bitch Falcon, Trojan Sound System, DJ Hype, Boots & Kats, Kormac (AV show) Inhaler, Jack Vallier, Moncriefff, The 2 Johnnies, Stevie G, Columbia Mills, Al Gibbs, Josh McClorey, Get Down Edits, The Wood Burning Savages, Vulpynes, Pontious Pilate & The Naildrivers, Josh Gray, Paddy Hanna, Silverbacks, Montauk Hotel, Somebody’s Child, Tim Chadwick, Ryan Mack, Paul McKay, ALT 8, Colin Perkins, Michael Pope (Le Galaxie), Thumper, Classic Yellow, Ivan Varian, Noel Phelan, Jay Prior, Dead Horse Jive. Plus more to be be announced soon.

Since the release of his stunning April 2017 EP, Doves and Ravens, and follow-up single ‘Moments Passed’, Dermot Kennedy has shot to over 300m plays on streaming platforms, his fanbase has grown massively with Dermot playing live shows across the UK, Europe and America. With over 100,000 tickets sold in 2018 and including a sold-out headline World Tour, Dermot announced new dates for Spring 2019 in October which sold out before the year was finished – including a date at the legendary O2 Academy Brixton and four nights at Dublin’s Olympia Theatre. With the success of single ‘Power Over Me’ still rolling, including 30m+ global streams to date and over 10m+ YouTube views, Dermot Kennedy was also included by the BBC’s Sound Of, YouTube, Ticketmaster and MTV Push as one of one their key artists to watch for 2019.

Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival, which takes place from 21 – 23 June 2019 in the unique festival setting of Donegal’s Bundoran, have also just announced their Day to Day breakdown as excitement builds for Ireland’s biggest beach party this Summer.

Festival director Ray O’Donoghue says:” Dermot Kennedy’s been on our radar for a while now and we’re absolutely thrilled that he’s joined this years lineup. He’s a perfect fit for Sea Sessions. We’re also announcing the day to fay lineup due to the sheer volume of requests from our dedicated festivals goers. The summer feels like it’s only around the corner.”

FRIDAY 21 JUNE 2019

SIGRID THE MAGICIAN THE SUGARHILL GANG with GRANDMSTER MELLE MEL and SCORPIO LE BOOM BITCH FALCON JOSH MC CLOREY TIM CHADWICK RYAN MACK GET DOWN EDITS SOMEBODYS CHILD COLIN PERKINS MICHAEL POPE (LE GALAXIE) ALT 8 MITCH PRESENTS IVAN VARIAN DEAD HORSE JIVE SATURDAY 22 JUNE 2019 CLEAN BANDIT JAX JONES WILD YOUTH HERMITAGE GREEN KORMAC (AV SHOW) INHALER AL GIBBS COLUMBIA MILLS PONTIOUS PILOT AND THE NAILDRIVERS THUMPER MONTAUK HOTEL JOSH GRAY CLASSIC YELLOW PAUL MCCAY BEDLAM DJS NOEL PHELAN Also featuring MC JERRY FISH SUNDAY 23 JUNE 2019 TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB SPECIAL GUEST: DERMOT KENNEDY JERRY FISH THE 2 JOHNNIES DJ HYPE BOOTS & KATS TROJAN SOUND SYSTEM MONCRIEFF JACK VALLIER VULPYNES STEVIE G WORD BURNING SAVAGES JAY PRIOR PADDY HANNA SILVERBACKS Introducing Comedy Stage Plus More To Be Announced

Early Bird tickets have been snapped up by Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival fans and are now sold out. Day and weekend tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide ad www.ticketmaster.ie. Tickets priced from €119.90 for 3 days and €149.90 to include 4 nights camping. There are limited single day tickets available from €54.90 + VIP Upgrades for €50. Check out www.seasessions.com for more details.

Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival, which returns to the unique festival setting of Donegal’s Bundoran, has sold out weeks in advance over the last four years with this year promising to be no different. Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival has gone from strength to strength and has firmly established itself as one of the most important dates on the Irish Festival circuit, winning IMRO Festival of the year at the 2017 IMRO awards along with picking up the gong for Festival of the year at the “Excellence in Local Government Awards”.

Supported by and working with Donegal County Council and Failte Ireland the event has become an important kick start to the tourist season for the capital of Irish surfing, Bundoran. The festival started in 2008 as an after party for a Surfing Competition and now it holds the top Surfing Competition in the country as well as hosting the world’s top skateboarders, BMX’ers and loads of beach sports.

Sea Sessions Surf & Music Festival

21st – 23rd June 2019

www.ticketmaster.ie and Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide.

www.seasessions.com