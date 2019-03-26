Dan’s Playlist – Monday, March 25
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
Primal Scream (feat: Kate Moss) – ‘Some Velvet Morning’
LOGUOS (feat: Zara O’Brien) – ‘Psychotic’
Leftfield & John Lydon – ‘Open Up’
Maverick Sabre – ‘A Mile Away’
Lethal Dialect x JackKnifeJ (feat: Jess Kav) – ’26 Laws’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Fantasy’
Blink – ‘Don’t You Rollerblade In Nashville, Tennessee?’
The Runaways – ‘Cherry Bomb’
Havvk – ‘If I Don’t Tell You’
Moby – ‘Lift Me Up’
Loah (feat: GodKnows, Bantum, Ben, Bix, & Dunny) – ‘Keep Your Heart’
Wyclef Jean – ‘Gone Til November’
Wastefellow – ‘On The Dry’
Caribou – ‘Our Love’
Hour 2:
The Big Pink – ‘Dominos’
Nilufer Yanya – ‘Monsters Under The Bed’
Benjamin Booker – ‘Happy Homes’
Fontaines DC – ‘Roy’s Tune’
The Streets – ‘Weak Become Heroes’
Reykjavíkurdætur (feat: Balcony Boyz) – ‘Bossy’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Greatness’
Jayda G – ‘Sunshine In The Valley’
Moloko – ‘Fun For Me’
Roisin Murphy – ‘Unputdownable’
Radiohead – ‘Spectre’
Scott Walker – ‘Farmer In The City’
Scott Walker – ‘Wait Until Dark’
Scott Walker – ‘Lights Of Cincinatti’