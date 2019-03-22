Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, March 21
SUPERORGANISM – ‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’
Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)
Skinner – ‘Headroom’
The Living End – ‘Prisoner Of Society’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Inhaler – ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Maverick Sabre interview
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
Tricky – ‘Christiansands’
Hour 2:
Rozi Plain – ‘Swing Shut’
Nobody – ‘Spin The Bright Sun Rose’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Hysteric’
Karen O & Danger Mouse – ‘Woman’
Lir – ‘Temple Child’
Heathers – ‘Call Home’ (One Million Chapters remix)
U2 – ‘Do You Feel Loved?’
Le Boom – ‘Be There For You’
Bad Bones live at the Hard Working Class Heroes festival
Nine Inch Nails – ‘The Hand That Feeds’
Warriors Of The Dysthoteque – ‘International Earth Station’
Fat Pablo – ‘Darts’ (Train Song Mix)
Glasser – ‘Mirrorage’
The Cinematic Orchestra – ‘The Workers Of Art’