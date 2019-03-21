‘RISING’ ARTISTS LINE UP FOR BODY & SOUL FESTIVAL THIS JUNE

We’re thrilled to announce, that for the second year running, we will present a live programme of 2FM Rising artists and acts on the Friday night on the Woodlands Stage at this year’s Body & Soul Music and Arts Festival in Ballinlough Castle, Co. Westmeath which runs 21 st -23 rd June 2019

SEAT 2fm Rising is dedicated to championing new Irish artists that they believe in for the year ahead. The Rising list is a curated list of 12 artists and acts to listen to in 2019, allowing the station to bring these artists to listeners’ attention and share their music on air and online.

The artists confirmed to play at Body & Soul include a Dublin take on DIY indie & punk with PILLOW QUEENS; ‘grumpy electro-pop’ with ROE; alternative homegrown hip-hop with TEBI REX; bold expressive guitar music with Cork band of brother TRUE TIDES; stylish dance-inducing beats with acoustic roots with FLYNN; socially conscious rhythmic poetry with rapper JYELLOWL; sizzling Skibbereen beats and soulful vocals with RUSHES and honest and heartfelt singer/songwriting with FIA MOON.

After the success at the 2fm Rising programme at least year’s festival, 2fm believes Body & Soul is once again the perfect backdrop to showcase this important new group of artists. The Rising programme fits perfectly with Body & Soul’s forward-looking music ethos that aims to bring new music pioneers together with legends and cult favourites.

Director of Music for 2fm Alan Swan said: “Last year was a magical experience in the forest, getting to see the 2fm Rising acts in such an incredible setting was truly mind-blowing. This year’s line up shows how exciting the Irish music scene is right now.”

Avril Stanley, Festival Director Body & Soul, said: “Body & Soul has nurtured Irish artists since its inception 10 years ago, and we’re thrilled to partner with RTE 2fm Rising to continue this legacy within our expansive programme. Each of the artists is ferociously talented, bringing an injection of fresh, eclectic, fierce and urgent sounds to solstice gathering.”

The 2fm Rising acts join Body & Soul’s already announced music line-up that includes Modeselektor (Live), Santigold, The Blaze, Kruder & Dorfmeister and many more. Far from solely a music festival, Body & Soul’s rich and eclectic performance, talks, comedy, art, family and wellness programmes will be unveiled soon. Honouring 10 years of transformative, incandescent incarnations, Body & Soul Music and Arts Festival’s sun-soaked, solstice-kissed fields are filled with electric, progressive sounds for dreamers, craic-merchants, dancers and party alchemists, who over three days and nights, will take the festival back to its forest dancefloor roots and send hands and hearts soaring into the spark-filled night sky.

Tickets for Body & Soul are on sale via Ticketbooth. A limited number of Spring Release tickets are now available at €199.50 (+ service fee). Instalment payment plans are also available.

For more see http://bodyandsoul.ie/