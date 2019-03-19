Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, March 19
Jain – ‘Makeba’
Inhaler – ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’
All Tvvins – ‘Darkest Ocean’
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Little Dragon – ‘Underbart’
Prince & Sheena Easton – ‘U Got The Look’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Into Nirvana’
Nirvana – ‘About A Boy’ (MTV Unplugged)
Havvk – ‘If I Don’t Tell You’
60 Watt Girl – ‘Coloured’ (Session)
60 Watt Girl interview
60 Watt Girl – ‘Orange’ (Session)
The Cure – ‘A Forrest’
The Cinematic Orchestra (feat: Roots Manuva) – ‘A Caged Bird Imitations’
Hour 2:
Massive Attack & Roots Manuva – ‘Dead Editors’
Sim Simma Soundsystem (feat: Chilli Cherry) – ‘Cats & Dogs’
The Kills – ‘Cat Claw’
60 Watt Girl – ‘Copy Cat’ (Session)
Lir – ‘Shrine’
Go Swim – ‘Call Sign’
In Their Thousands – ‘Sit & Breathe’
Loyle Carner (feat: Jorja Smith) – ‘Loose Ends’
The Happy Mondays – ‘Loose Fit’
Karen O & Danger Mouse – ‘Ministry’
60 Watt Girl – ‘High Laced Conversation’ (Session)
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Dick Dale & His Deltones – ‘Misirlou’
Dick Dale – ‘Nitro’