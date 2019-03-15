Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, March 14
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Got To Keep On’
Underworld – ‘Born Slippy’
Otherkin – ‘Tombstone’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
Beck – ‘Sexx Laws’
Booka Brass Band – ‘BBB’
Formation – ‘All The Rest Is Noise’
SON – ‘When The Light Shines Down’ (Peter Vogelaar Remix)
Little Simz – ‘Boss’
Del Tha Funkee Homosapien – ‘Mistadobalina’
Jafaris – ‘Temple’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘Sometimes’
Hour 2:
The Vines – ‘Get Free’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Prime Number’
Pearl Jam – ‘Spin The Black Circle’
Sun Mahshene – ‘Leave This City’
Vok – ‘Spend The Love’
Bat For Lashes – ‘Siren Song’
Swimming Tapes – ‘Pyrenees’
Pip Blom live at Eurosonic:
‘The Shed’
‘I Think I’m In Love’
‘Daddy Issues’
‘Pussycat’
The Album Leaf – ‘The MP’
The Brothers Movement – ‘I Am You, You Are Me’
Glen Hansard – ‘I’ll Be You, Be Me’
Nilufer Yanya – ‘Tears’
Foals – ‘Exits’