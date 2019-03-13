Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 13

The Strokes – ‘The Modern Age’

G Flip – ‘About You’

The Avalanches – ‘Subways’

Garbage – ‘Milk’ (Wicked Mix feat: Tricky)

Garbage – ‘Empty’

Queen Zee – ‘Boy’

Kerbdog – ‘Severed’

Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’

Reykjavikurdaetur (feat: Balcony Boyz) – ‘Bossy’

James Blake – ‘Barefoot In The Park’

James Blake – ‘Limit To Your Love’

Kyoto Love Hotel – ‘Shapes That Bond You’

Radiohead – ‘Planet Telex’

Foals – ‘Moonlight’

Erika Wennerstrom – ‘Twisted Highway’

Hour 2:

A Guy Called Gerald – ‘Voodoo Ray’

AikJ – ‘Break It Off’

Timo Maas – ‘To Get Down’

Femme – ‘What You Gonna Do?’

Jungle – ‘Time’

Jafaris – ‘Time’

The Brothers Movement – ‘Sister’

Daniel John Paxton interview (For The Record)

The Brothers Movement – ‘Standing Still’

Pillow Queens – ‘Gay Girls’

Rebekah Fitch – ‘Poison’

Vok – ‘In The Dark’

Lauren Sanderson – ‘In The Middle’

Fontaines DC – ‘Hurricane Laughter’