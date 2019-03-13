Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 13
The Strokes – ‘The Modern Age’
G Flip – ‘About You’
The Avalanches – ‘Subways’
Garbage – ‘Milk’ (Wicked Mix feat: Tricky)
Garbage – ‘Empty’
Queen Zee – ‘Boy’
Kerbdog – ‘Severed’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Reykjavikurdaetur (feat: Balcony Boyz) – ‘Bossy’
James Blake – ‘Barefoot In The Park’
James Blake – ‘Limit To Your Love’
Kyoto Love Hotel – ‘Shapes That Bond You’
Radiohead – ‘Planet Telex’
Foals – ‘Moonlight’
Erika Wennerstrom – ‘Twisted Highway’
Hour 2:
A Guy Called Gerald – ‘Voodoo Ray’
AikJ – ‘Break It Off’
Timo Maas – ‘To Get Down’
Femme – ‘What You Gonna Do?’
Jungle – ‘Time’
Jafaris – ‘Time’
The Brothers Movement – ‘Sister’
Daniel John Paxton interview (For The Record)
The Brothers Movement – ‘Standing Still’
Pillow Queens – ‘Gay Girls’
Rebekah Fitch – ‘Poison’
Vok – ‘In The Dark’
Lauren Sanderson – ‘In The Middle’
Fontaines DC – ‘Hurricane Laughter’