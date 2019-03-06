Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, March 6
Arcade Fire – ‘Wake Up’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Awoo’
All Tvvins – ‘Build A Bridge’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘I Can Change’
Yohuna – ‘Mirroring’
Snail Main – ‘Pristine’
Fangclub – ‘Role Models’
Fontaines DC – ‘Roy’s Tune’
Sex Pistols – ‘Pretty Vacant’
The Clockworks – ‘You Are The Problem’
L7 – ‘Pretend We’re Dead’
FEWS – ‘Anything Else’
Mango x MathMan – ‘No Surrender FM’
Marxman – ‘Sad Affair’
Little Simz – ‘Venom’
Hour 2:
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Hysteric’
Otherkin – ‘Tombstone’
U2 – ‘Holy Joe’ (Garage Mix)
Jungle – ‘Julia’
Jungle interview (2014)
Jungle – ‘Platoon’
Moby – ‘My Weakness’
AE Mak – ‘We Have It Right Here’
Thom Yorke – ‘Harrowdown Hill’
Wastefellow – ‘On The Dry’
Maria Somerville – ‘Brighter Days’
The Frames – ‘Angel At My Table’
Glen Hansard – ‘I’ll Be You, Be Me’