Dan’s Playlist – Monday, March 4

The Prodigy (feat: Pop Will Eat Itself) – ‘Their Law’

The Prodigy – ‘Light Up The Sky’

Bantum – ‘Move’

Liers – ‘Elixir’

Maverick Sabre (feat: Chronixx) – ‘Her Grace’

Kavinsky (feat: Lovefoxx) – ‘Nightcall’

May Rosa – ‘Night Magic’

The Prodigy – ‘Spitfire’

The Prodigy interview (December 2004)

The Prodigy – ‘The Day Is My Enemy’

The Prodigy (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’

Little Simz – ‘Therapy’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Greatness’

Hour 2:

Soak – ‘Reckless Behaviour’

Jeana Healy – ‘The Feelin’

R.E.M. – ‘New Test Leper’

Joe Chester – ‘Love, But Nothing More’

Maria Somerville – ‘Dreaming’

Beth Orton – ‘She Cries Your Name’

Molly Sterling – ‘Feeble’

Noise Control (feat: Shahin Badar) – ‘Take It’

The Prodigy (feat: Shahin Badar) – ‘Smack My Bitch Up’

Ultramagnetic MCs – ‘Give The Drummer Some’

FEWS – ‘Paradiso’

Hot Cops – ‘Negative One’

The Prodigy – ‘Voodoo People’