Dan’s Playlist – Monday, March 4
The Prodigy (feat: Pop Will Eat Itself) – ‘Their Law’
The Prodigy – ‘Light Up The Sky’
Bantum – ‘Move’
Liers – ‘Elixir’
Maverick Sabre (feat: Chronixx) – ‘Her Grace’
Kavinsky (feat: Lovefoxx) – ‘Nightcall’
May Rosa – ‘Night Magic’
The Prodigy – ‘Spitfire’
The Prodigy interview (December 2004)
The Prodigy – ‘The Day Is My Enemy’
The Prodigy (feat: Kool Keith) – ‘Diesel Power’
Little Simz – ‘Therapy’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Greatness’
Hour 2:
Soak – ‘Reckless Behaviour’
Jeana Healy – ‘The Feelin’
R.E.M. – ‘New Test Leper’
Joe Chester – ‘Love, But Nothing More’
Maria Somerville – ‘Dreaming’
Beth Orton – ‘She Cries Your Name’
Molly Sterling – ‘Feeble’
Noise Control (feat: Shahin Badar) – ‘Take It’
The Prodigy (feat: Shahin Badar) – ‘Smack My Bitch Up’
Ultramagnetic MCs – ‘Give The Drummer Some’
FEWS – ‘Paradiso’
Hot Cops – ‘Negative One’
The Prodigy – ‘Voodoo People’