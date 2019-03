The guys marked their 5th Birthday in style, with lots of special guests….

It was a special day for the guys today as they marked their anniversary with some amazing guests!

Nicky owed Jenny a few birthday presents so as it’s the shows 5th Birthday he arranged something special! Jenny got the chance to chat to her idol, actor Joanna Lumley, and she totally fangirled!

Singer, songwriter Maverick Sabre was live in studio to chat to Nicky and Jenny about his new music. He also performed an acoustic version of his new track ‘Slow Down’.

Maverick, along with the lovely Playlist Choir, performed a song very close to Nicky’s heart! Have a listen below….

Click HERE to listen or download all of the inerviews from today’s show