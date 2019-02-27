Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, February 26
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Got To Keep On’
Jain – ‘Makeba’ (Dirty Ridin Mix)
Death In Vegas (feat: Iggy Pop) – ‘Aisha’
Sick Love – ‘Soccer Mom’
Santigold – ‘Pirate In The Water’
Princess Nokia – ‘ABCs Of New York’
Soak – ‘Knock Me Off My Feet’
The Family Knife – ‘Lotus’
Mark Lanegan Band – ‘Harborview Hospital’
Hotel Persona (feat: Brian Molko) – ‘Modern Kids’
Le Galaxie – ‘L.I.E.’
Sampha – ‘Plastic 100C’
Portishead – ‘Only You’
Hour 2:
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Pugwash – ‘Sunshine True’
Jason Falkner – ‘Honey’
Feels – ‘Post Earth’
Reykjavíkurdætur (feat: Balcony Boyz) – ‘Bossy’
Lazyboy – ‘Facts Of Life’
Wastefellow – ‘Infinity Gaze’
Haelos – ‘Boy Girl’
Blur – ‘Girls & Boys’
The Mighty Stef – ‘Ceremony’
Mango x MathMan – ‘No Surrender FM’
The Clash – ‘This Is Radio Clash’
Melodica Deathship (feat: Sinead Pierce) – ‘Standing On The Hill’
Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies – ‘Full-Time Mad Bastard’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Prime Number’