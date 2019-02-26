Dan’s Playlist – Monday, February 25
Justice – ‘Genesis’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Rusangano Family – ‘Soul Food’
Crystal Castles – ‘Vietnam’
Butterfly – ‘Monday Morning’
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
Schtum – ‘New Year Dawning’
Homeboy Sandman – ‘Not Pop’
Will De Burca (feat: Aoife Underwater) – ‘The Sound Of The End Of The Night’
Bush – ‘Letting The Cables Sleep’ (Nightmares On Wax Remix)
Son – ‘When The Light Shines Down’ (Peter Vogelaar Remix)
David Bowie – ‘Girl Loves Me’
Lady Landscape – ‘Kitsilano’
Kurt Vile – ‘Runner Ups’
Hour 2:
Queens Of The Stone Age – ‘Make It Wit Chu’
Feels – ‘Last Chance’
Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’
The Mighty Stef – ‘Vampire, Hold Me Tight’
Darce – ‘Snapbacks’
The Very Best (feat: M.I.A.) – ‘Rain Dance’
Massive Attack (feat: Horace Andy) – ‘Five Man Army’
Cat Dowling – ‘The Well Runs Dry’
Talk Talk – ‘Wealth’
Yola – ‘Lonely The Night’
Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)
Junkster – ‘Only One’
Sam Fender – ‘Play God’