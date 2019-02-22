Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 21
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
QuestionmarQ (feat: Kilian Petit) – ‘Floating Away’
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
Beck – ‘The New Pollution’
Somebody’s Child – ‘Toes’
Interpol – ‘Slow Hands’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
Radiohead – ‘Dollars & Cents’
Beauty Sleep – ‘The Dark’
Austra – ‘Lose It’
Stats – ‘Lose It’
In Valour – ‘Slow Crunch’
Madonna & Massive Attack – ‘I Want You’
Massive Attack – ‘Inertia Creeps’
The Wild Bunch – ‘Friends & Countrymen’
Hour 2:
Loyle Carner – ‘You Don’t Know’
Jape – ‘Absolutely Animals’
Hvmmingbyrd – ‘Legacy’
Whipping Boy – ‘Twinkle’
The Murder Capital – ‘Feeling Fades’
Queen Zee ‘Lucy Fur’
Veruca Salt – ‘Volcano Girl’
Roe – ‘Down Days’
Novaa – ‘Almond Eyes’
Tricky live from Estonia:
‘Nothing’s Changed’
‘My Palestine Girl’
‘Dark Days’
Lisa Hannigan & S t a r g a z e – ‘’Swan’ (Live in Dublin)
Cloud Control – ‘Meditation Song #2 (Why Oh Why)’
The ills – ‘Squarevoucher’