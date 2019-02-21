Dublin Comic Con is back!

Dublin Comic Con, Ireland’s homegrown and largest pop culture and fandom event returns to the Convention Centre this March 9th and 10th with a host of special guests…

Doug Jones (Star Trek Discovery, Shape of Water, Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth)

James Marsters (‘Spike’ in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel and Supernatural)

Jason David Frank (the original Green Power Ranger)

Jonathan Frakes (Commander William T. Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation)

Kevin Sorbo (Hercules)

Doug Cockle (Voice of Geralt from the hit game The Witcher)

Dublin Comic Con is the longest-running, largest fandom event in Ireland, with 2019 set to be the most epic year yet. 20,000 guests are expected, alongside a host of Hollywood stars.

The event takes place at the Convention Centre Dublin on March 9th, from 10.30am to 6pm and March 10th from 10.30am to 5pm. General admission costs €20 and family passes cost €50. For additional ticket options and information, or to book your tickets, go to www.dublincomiccon.com.

Tickets can also be purchased on Eventbrite.