Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, February 20

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Got To Keep On’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Song To The Siren’

Sun Mahshene – ‘Leave This City’

Gossip – ‘Jealous Girl’

Maverick Sabtre (feat: Jorja Smith) – ‘Slow Down’

Tiny Magnetic Pets (feat: Wolfgang Flür) – Radio On’

UNKLE (feat: Josh Homme) – ‘Restless’

Sick Love – ‘Soccer Mom’

Silversun Pickups – ‘There’s No Secrets This Year’

Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)

Spearhead – ‘Hole In The Bucket’

The ills – ‘Elsker’

Fontaines DC – ‘Too Real’

Hour 2:

Nirvana – ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ (MTV Unplugged)

Molly Sterling – ‘Feeble’

Bobby Womack – ‘The Bravest Man In The Universe’

Stats – ‘The Family Business’

Jape – ‘Ribbon Ribbon Ribbon’

Jape interview

Jape – ‘This Chemical Sea’

Strength N.I.A – ‘Margaret’

Daithi – ‘Mary Keane’s Intro’

Ashley MacIsaac – ‘Sleepy Maggie’

Nevres – ‘Faces’

The National – ‘Mr November’

Queen Zee – ‘Hunger Pains’

Turn – ‘Facedown’