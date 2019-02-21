Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, February 20
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Got To Keep On’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Song To The Siren’
Sun Mahshene – ‘Leave This City’
Gossip – ‘Jealous Girl’
Maverick Sabtre (feat: Jorja Smith) – ‘Slow Down’
Tiny Magnetic Pets (feat: Wolfgang Flür) – Radio On’
UNKLE (feat: Josh Homme) – ‘Restless’
Sick Love – ‘Soccer Mom’
Silversun Pickups – ‘There’s No Secrets This Year’
Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)
Spearhead – ‘Hole In The Bucket’
The ills – ‘Elsker’
Fontaines DC – ‘Too Real’
Hour 2:
Nirvana – ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ (MTV Unplugged)
Molly Sterling – ‘Feeble’
Bobby Womack – ‘The Bravest Man In The Universe’
Stats – ‘The Family Business’
Jape – ‘Ribbon Ribbon Ribbon’
Jape interview
Jape – ‘This Chemical Sea’
Strength N.I.A – ‘Margaret’
Daithi – ‘Mary Keane’s Intro’
Ashley MacIsaac – ‘Sleepy Maggie’
Nevres – ‘Faces’
The National – ‘Mr November’
Queen Zee – ‘Hunger Pains’
Turn – ‘Facedown’