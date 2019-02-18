2FM – Ask About Alcohol Week

It’s Ask About Alcohol Week and 2fm’s starting a conversation with the nation about our Love/Hate relationship with alcohol.

And who doesn’t love going out but hate how we feel the next morning if we over do it?

Do you know the positive impact drinking less can have on your health, your relationships and your pocket!

Let’s talk about making memorable nights, the ones you do remember, find out how drinking less can help make it a great night out without the awful morning!

Isn’t it time to move on from the Irish Stereotype image we have when it comes to alcohol?

Like in all relationships, if it’s a negative one you’d try to change it, so find out what sort of relationship you have with alcohol and if it needs it, change it?

If you need support, you can call the HSE Drug and Alcohol Helpline on 1800 459 459, Monday – Friday 9.30 to 5.30