Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 14

U2 Vs Kygo – ‘You’re The Best Thing About Me’

Sam Fender – ‘Play God’

The Rapture – ‘Love Is All’

Host – ‘Taste of Your Love’

Rejjie Snow – ‘Pink Beetle’

Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’

James Darkin – ‘Needle Noise’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘ (feat: Q-Tip) – ‘Go’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Got To Keep ON’

The International Teachers Of Pop – ‘Love Girl’

Pip Blom – ‘I Think I’m In Love’

Nirvana – ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

Melts – ‘Echoes’

Not Squares – ‘Asylum’

Hour 2:

Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Veronica’

A.A. Bondy – ‘Images Of Love’

Liza Flume – ‘What We Called Love’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Maps’

Talos – ‘2AM’

Foals – ‘Bad Habit’

EHCO – ‘Hunted’

Asian Dub Foundation live at the Exit Festival:

‘La Haine’

‘Flyover’

‘Stand Up’

Bon Voyage – ‘African Voices’

Vök – ‘Erase You’

Krisdeberg – ‘Lies’