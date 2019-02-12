Dan’s Playlist – Monday, February 11
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Bombay Bicycle Club – ‘Luna’
Super Extra Bonus Party – ‘Switzerland’
Everything Is Recorded – ‘She Said’
Sampha – ‘(No One Knows Me) Like The Piano’
Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)
Thundercat – ‘Them Changes’
Otherkin – ‘Tombstone’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
Scary Eire – ‘Strength’
Constant Supply – ‘The Misanthropic Phase’
PJ Harvey – ‘Beautiful Feeling’
Talos – ‘See Me’
Hour 2:
Foals – ‘Inhaler’
Pillow Queens – ‘Gay Girls’
The International Teachers Of Pop – ‘She Walks In Beauty’
Fat White Family – ‘I Am Mark E Smith’
JyellowL – ‘Spooky’
UppBeat – ‘Purple Lights’
Prince – ‘Gold’
BICEP – ‘Rain’
Shahin Badar – ‘Jaag’
Iggy Pop – ‘Gardina’
Scally – ‘Filthy Animal’
Jesca Hoop – ‘Pack Animal’
Grand Brothers – ‘Bloodflow’
Diarmuid J. Kennedy – ‘The Velvet Strand’
Kid Loco – ‘Relaxin’ With Cherry’