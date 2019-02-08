Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, February 7
The Chemical Brothers (feat: Noel Gallagher) – ‘Let Forever Be’
BLACK MIDI – ‘Speedway’
The Blaze – ‘Queens’
SYLK – ‘All In Your Head’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Rainbows’
Unloved – ‘Heartbreak’
My Bloody Valentine – ‘We Have All The Time In The World’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Fontaines DC – ‘Big’
Garbage live from Berlin:
‘Special’
‘The World Is Not Enough’
‘I Think I’m Paranoid’
‘Sleep Together’
Melts – ‘Echoes’
DJ Shadow – ‘I Gotta Rock’
Hour 2:
Maverick Sabre (feat: Jorja Smith) – ‘Slow Down’
Nealo – ‘October Year’
U2 – ‘October’
V98 – ‘Dublin’
Alice In Chains – ‘No Excuses’
Daniel John Paxton – ‘Meadows’
Daniel John Paxton interview
Daniel John Paxton – ‘Railway Line’
Highasakite – ‘Uranium Heart’
Lir – ‘Some Folks Are Truly Evil’
Vernon Jane – ‘Fragile’
Saul Williams – ‘Talk To Strangers’
TAU – ‘Dance The Traps’
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – ‘Deanna’
Solkatt – ‘Meridian’