Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, February 5
Janelle Monae – ‘Dirty Computer’
Spacehog – ‘In The Meantime’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
Vengeance & The Panther Queen – ‘She’s Hot’
Silverbacks – ‘Just In The Band’
LCD Soundsystem – ‘Tribulations’
Naeth – ‘Poolhall Lovers’
Scala & The Kolachny Brothers – ‘Gorecki’ (KaBee Remix)
Lamb – ‘Gorecki’
Unloved – ‘Lee’
Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)
Nirvana – ‘Love Buzz’
Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’
Liminanas – ‘Salvation’
Tanjier – ‘Crave’
Hour 2:
Justice Vs Simian – ‘We Are Your Friend’
Black Midi – ‘Speedway’
The Frames – ‘God Bless Mom’
Glen Hansard – ‘I’ll Be You, Be Me’
Kojaque – ‘Love & Braggadocio’
De Phazz – ‘Cafe Coca’
Tau – ‘Craw’
Kate Tempest – ‘Theme From Becky’
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Golden Sky’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Fire Flies & Empty Skies’
Loah – ‘This Heart’ (Fehdah Remix)
Fehdah – ‘Like No Other’