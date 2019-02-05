The IYMAs returns to Croke Park this May!

Youth Work Ireland’s Irish Youth Music Awards (IYMAs) is excited to return to Croke Park for its all ages National Day on Saturday May 11th, 2019 with tickets now on sale…

They have released this promo video from last year’s event to mark this announcement featuring Louise McSharry (RTÉ 2FM), Little Green Cars and Orla Gartland to mark the announcement.

The IYMAs will feature performances by young musicians aged 12-19, performing across two stages throughout the day and connects ticket holders and performers, with Ireland’s top music industry personnel at the IYMAs Education Hub via workshops and masterclasses with over 100,000 young people participating in the programme to date with the figure growing each year. The event also marks the start of Youth Work Ireland week with other events happening across the country.

The IYMAs marketplace will feature information for attendees on the creative and music industries, with BIMM Institute Dublin, IMRO and RTÉ 2FM all in attendance with the latter broadcasting live from the event. The marketplace will also have hands on demonstrations and much more.

Tickets for the IYMAs National Day are available from Eventbrite priced €20 excluding booking fee here. The event is an all ages, alcohol free event. Group tickets are also available for youth clubs, projects or schools priced €120 (including booking fee) allowing admission for five young people and two youth leaders or adults on the day. Group tickets must be booked by April 22nd and are available here.

“We are very excited to be returning to Croke Park and to be working with RTÉ 2FM again this year. It’s so important to us to be able provide a space to support young people to learn new skills around the creative and music industries. We are now seeing this work come to life with young people from our programme progressing to third level educational opportunities and IYMAs acts launching their musical careers to a national audience through their involvement in the programme. We shall be making further announcements around our education hub and other activities happening at Croke Park in the forthcoming weeks and would recommend following our social media channels for these” said Irish Youth Music Awards Director, Barry Lennon.

“The Irish Youth Music Awards National Day is very important for RTÉ 2FM as an event like this creates a space to support the future generations of Irish musicians, songwriters and producers and gives them an opportunity to meet industry professionals and learn new skills. We are very excited to be involved in the IYMAs Programme as a media partner and to be part of the journey of so many young people from across Ireland and to broadcast live from the event” said Director of Music RTÉ 2FM, Alan Swan.

The overall winning region of the Irish Youth Music Awards will win recording time in a professional recording studio, a recording session in RTÉ 2FM’s legendary Studio 8 and a full backline provided by Music Maker Dublin. They will also produce an album of their own original tracks released on physical CD with a professional design. Last year’s IYMAs album stormed the Irish compilation charts entering at number three. The album will be digitally distributed worldwide through all major outlets including iTunes and Spotify.

IYMAs partners and supporters include The Department of Children and Youth Affairs, RTÉ 2FM, BIMM Institute Dublin, IMRO, Music Maker, Gaisce – The President’s Award, National Lottery and Youth Action Northern Ireland.