Dan’s Playlist – Monday, February 4

Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’

Fjokra (feat: Annie Bea) – ‘Sugarface’

C2C – ‘Down The Road’

Fangclub – ‘Loner’

Somebody’s Child – ‘Toes’

Hole – ‘Violet’

Roe – ‘Down Days’

Santigold – ‘You’ll Find A Way’

The Flaming Lips – ‘Thank You Jack White…

Jack White – ‘Freedom At 21’

The Wha – ‘Innocents’

MØ – ‘Pilgrim’

KLLO – ‘By Your Side’

Daft Punk – ‘Digital Love’

Kojaque – ‘Bubby’s Cream’

Bonzai – ‘Bodhran’

Hour 2:

All Tvvins – ‘Too Young To Live’

All Tvvins – ‘Build A Bridge’

Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’

Manon Meurt – ‘Circle’

Unloved – ‘If’

The Free Association – ‘Sugarman’

Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Morgan Heritage) – ‘Electioneering’

Radiohead – ‘Desert island Disk’

Everything Shook – ‘New York FM’

Pillow Queens – ‘Puppets’

Sublime – ‘What I Got’

Tau – ‘New Medicine’

Classic Yellow – ‘Mondays Don’t Mean Anything To Me’

Kudos – ‘Monday From Hell’