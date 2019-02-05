Dan’s Playlist – Monday, February 4
Gorillaz (feat: Mos Def & Bobby Womack) – ‘Stylo’
Fjokra (feat: Annie Bea) – ‘Sugarface’
C2C – ‘Down The Road’
Fangclub – ‘Loner’
Somebody’s Child – ‘Toes’
Hole – ‘Violet’
Roe – ‘Down Days’
Santigold – ‘You’ll Find A Way’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Thank You Jack White…
Jack White – ‘Freedom At 21’
The Wha – ‘Innocents’
MØ – ‘Pilgrim’
KLLO – ‘By Your Side’
Daft Punk – ‘Digital Love’
Kojaque – ‘Bubby’s Cream’
Bonzai – ‘Bodhran’
Hour 2:
All Tvvins – ‘Too Young To Live’
All Tvvins – ‘Build A Bridge’
Yppah (feat: Anomie Belle) – ‘Film Burn’
Manon Meurt – ‘Circle’
Unloved – ‘If’
The Free Association – ‘Sugarman’
Easy Star All-Stars (feat: Morgan Heritage) – ‘Electioneering’
Radiohead – ‘Desert island Disk’
Everything Shook – ‘New York FM’
Pillow Queens – ‘Puppets’
Sublime – ‘What I Got’
Tau – ‘New Medicine’
Classic Yellow – ‘Mondays Don’t Mean Anything To Me’
Kudos – ‘Monday From Hell’