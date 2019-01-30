Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, January 29
Kate Tempest – ‘Lonely Daze’
Crystal Fighters – ‘Plage’
Jain – ‘Makeba’
The Beat (feat: Ranking Roger) – ‘Who’s Dat Looking?’
Arctic Monkeys – ‘Dancing Shoes’
Silverbacks – ‘Just In The Band’
Ben Harper – ‘Ground On Down’
Unloved – ‘Heartbreak’
Tebi Rex – ‘Icarus’
Loah (feat: GodKnows, Bantum, Ben, Bix, & Dunny) – ‘Keep Your Heart’
Eels – ‘Fresh Blood’
Lux Alma – ‘The Fly’
Tender – ‘No Devotion’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘Godless’
Hour 2:
The Dandy Warhols – ‘Sins Are Forgiven’
Sister Ghost – ‘Backwards’
The Runaways – ‘Cherry Bomb’
King Kong Company – ‘iPop’
Vampire Weekend – ‘2021’
Roe – ‘Down Days’
Lir – ‘New Song’
Lir interview
Lir – ‘Good Cake, Bad Cake’
John Martyn – ‘Sunshine’s Better’ (Talvin Singh Remix)
Fortune West – ‘How Did We Get Here’
Finley Quaye & William Orbit (feat: Beth Orton) – ‘Dice’
Jafaris – ‘Time’
Bouts – ‘Moving Fast & Slow’
Courtney Barnett – ‘Anonymous Club’
Foals – ‘Exits’