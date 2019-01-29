Game of Thrones Is Coming!!!

GOT Fan Favourite Ser Davos, aka Dublin Actor Liam Cunningham, chats to Jenny about charity work, his exhibition and of course Game of Thrones….

Liam Cunningham traveled to South Sudan with World Vision to raise awareness of the people displaced due to the civil war. Photos he took have been turned into an exhibition. The DIGNITY exhibit runs at the Powerscourt Townhouse in Dublin until 3rd February.

You can listen to the full interview below or click here to download!