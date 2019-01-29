Dan’s Playlist – Monday, January 28
Loyle Carner – ‘You Don’t Know’
Lykke Li – ‘I Follow Rivers’ (David Sitek Remix)
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
The Dandy Warhols – ‘Motor City Steel’
The Murder Capital – ‘Feeling Fades’
Green River – ‘Forever Means’
Gossip – ‘Standing In The Way Of Control’
Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’
7th Obi – ‘Travis Bickle’
Gorillaz – ‘Empire Ants’
Gorilla Troubadour – ‘Tom Cruise Does All His Own Stunts’
Larry Mullen & Adam Clayton – ‘Mission Impossible’
King Kong Company – ‘Scarity Dan’
Gesaffelstein – ‘Reset’
The Chalets – ‘Theme From Chalets’
Hour 2:
Fontaines DC – ‘Winter In The Sun’
FEWS – ‘Paradiso’
dEUS – ‘Suds & Soda’
Electric Shore – ‘Darkness Of You’
Speech Debelle – ‘Better Days’
Thundercat – ‘Friend Zone’
Chaka Khan – ‘Like Sugar’
Messiah J & The Expert – ‘Superfamous Supertune’
Mango x MathMan – ‘Forget About Me’
The Cure – ‘Lullaby’
Just Mustard – ‘Feeded’
Bouts – ‘Passing Through’
Moby – ‘Lift Me Up’
AE Mak – ‘Glow’
Haelos – ‘Buried In The Sand’