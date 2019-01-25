WE’RE SENDING YOU TO JOIN PICTURE THIS AT THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING IN NEW YORK!

WIN!

As revealed on The Eoghan McDermott Show, Picture This are launching their new album “MDRN LV” with a performance at the Empire State Building for 2FM Listeners on February 13th!!

We will send the lucky winners to this exclusive live event including flights and accommodation in New York City.

Listen in all next week for a Picture This Double Play and when you hear it text New York to 51552 for your chance to be one of the lucky listeners heading to the Big Apple and the Empire State Building with Picture This!! Double play only applies Monday-Friday 6am to Midnight!

You must be over 18 to enter AND be able to take our call!

New York travel & accommodation 12th-14th February

Prize includes

▪ Return flights to New York

▪ Return transfers from the airport to the hotel

▪ 2 Night’s accommodation at The Time New York Hotel

▪ Continental breakfast in the hotel restaurant each morning

▪ Travel insurance

Terms & conditions

1. Flights will depart Dublin International Airport on Tuesday 12th February at 1050 arriving at New York JFK Airport at 1340 and will depart New York JFK Airport on Thursday 14th February 2019 at 1745 arriving in Dublin at 0455 on 15th February 2019. Winners must be able to travel on these dates.

2. Airport transfers will be by private mini coach to accommodate 6 people and will not be shared with other passengers.

3. Hotel is classed as a 4 Star and is based on 6 adults sharing 3 double rooms with en-suite bathroom on a bed and continental breakfast basis. Twin rooms can be requested but cannot be guaranteed.

4. Travel insurance is subject to normal terms of acceptance. Pre-existing medical conditions may not be covered. No age restrictions apply.

5. For all US trips, ROI Passport holders must hold a valid ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) from the US Embassy, which can be applied for a minimum of 72 hours prior to travel. Anyone not holding an ESTA will be deported from the US upon arrival without exception. It is the winner’s responsibility to organise their ESTA’s and comply with the visa requirements of the United States of America.

