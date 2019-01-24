Paddy’s Night In Support of Comic Relief Is Back!!

Paddy’s night in support of comic relief returns Sunday March the 17th to Dublin’s 3 Arena!



TOMMY TIERNAN, DEIRDRE O’KANE, PAT SHORTT, JASON BYRNE, MARIO ROSENSTOCK, WATERFORD WHISPERS NEWS, BERNARD O’SHEA, NEIL DELAMERE, DAVID O’DOHERTY AND MANY, MANY MORE COMEDY STARS TO PERFORM IN THE 3ARENA FOR THE THIRD ‘PADDY’S NIGHT IN SUPPORT COMIC RELIEF’ GIG THIS ST. PATRICK’S DAY.

Following the last two phenomenal Paddy’s Night gigs the cream of Irish comedy is once again gathering at the 3Arena on March 17th to raise much needed funds via Comic Relief for domestic causes and Irish international aid agencies who are tackling refugee issues and the homelessness crisis.

Spearheaded by comedian Deirdre O’Kane and TV producer Darren Smith, Paddy’s Night in Support of Comic Relief will feature a who’s who of the Irish comedy scene including Tommy Tiernan, Deirdre O’Kane, Bernard O’Shea, Neil Delamere, Kevin McAleer, Eleanor Tiernan, Waterford Whispers News, Colm O’Regan and David O’Doherty with more big names to be confirmed over the coming weeks.

Paddy’s Night in Support of Comic Relief tickets go on sale from www.ticketmaster.ie from 9am on Monday January 21st priced from €39 per ticket excluding booking fees.

Speaking about the show Deirdre said: “Within just two short years Paddy’s Night has become a flagship night in the Irish comedy calendar where we’ll raise a big pot of dosh that can help those most in need both at home and abroad. As our audiences know to expect, the line up is truly killer and I’m especially thrilled to be welcoming first timers Pat Shortt, Mario Rosenstock and Waterford Whispers News; I can’t wait to see them rock our incredible venue (courtesy of our friends in 3 Mobile) on our national holiday (courtesy of St. Patrick himself). Now all we need is for the great Irish public (courtesy of all our parents) to treat themselves to a brilliant night out chock full of laughs!”

Tickets go on sale from www.ticketmaster.ie at 9am on Monday January 21st priced from €39 per ticket excluding booking fees.