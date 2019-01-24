Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, January 23
The Chemical Brothers (feat: St. Vincent) – ‘Under Neon Lights’
Bantum – ‘Move’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Hysteric’
Host – ‘Taste Of Your Love’
Monster Monster – ‘Assassin’
Death In Vegas – ‘Dirge’
James Blake – ‘Assume Form’
Pellumair – ‘Iris’
Cherry Glazerr – ‘Trash People’
Whenyoung – ‘Labour Of Love’ (Live at Eurosonic)
Whenyoung interview (Eurosonic 2019)
Whenyoung – ‘Never Let Go’ (Live at Eurosonic)
The Cranberries – ‘All Over Now’
Tebi Rex – ‘Men Are Trash’
Hour 2:
Little Simz – ‘Selfish’
Maggie Rogers – ‘On + Off’
Pavement – ‘Range Life’
PowPig – ‘I For An Eye’
Snake Heart Society – ‘Wish’
Power Of Dreams – ‘Does It Matter’
Humanzi – ‘Fix The Cracks’
Sean Mulrooney interview
Humanzi – ‘Diet Pills & Magazines’
The Stooges – ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’
Contour – ‘The Deep Circle Draw’
Ronny Jordan – ‘The Jackal’ (Illest Mix)