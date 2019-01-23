Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, January 22
The White Stripes – ‘7 Nation Army’
Vök – ‘Erase You’
Austra – ‘Lose It’
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Fountains Of Wayne – ‘Radiation Vibe’
Liers – ‘Universal Female’
Kerbdog – ‘Sally’
Cigarettes After Sex – ‘Neon Moon’
Saint Sister (feat: Jafaris) – ‘Causing Trouble’ (Kormac Remix)
James Blake – ‘Tell Them’
DJ Shadow – ‘The Number Song’
Djaikovski (feat: David Lion) – ‘Reminder’
Black Futures – ‘Trance’
Bjork – ‘Human Behaviour’
International Teachers Of Pop – ‘After Dark’
Hour 2:
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
The Jimi Hendrix Experience – ‘Voodoo Chile’
MC5 – ‘Kick Out The Jams’
Sharon Van Etten – ‘Comeback Kid’
The Mighty Stef – ‘The Nightwatchman Of The Iveagh Flats’
Stefan Murphy interview
Stefan Murphy – ‘Small Talk With Jonathan’
Paul Alwright – ‘One Life’
PF Project (feat: Ewan McGregor) – ‘Choose Life’
Humanzi – ‘Get Your Shit Together’
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
Loyle Carner – ‘Ottolenghi’
Hare Squead – ‘100 Miles’
Martina Topley-Bird – ‘Sandpaper Kisses’
Maggie Rogers – ‘Fallingwater’