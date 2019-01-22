Dan’s Playlist – Monday, January 21
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Hey Boy Hey Girl’
Faithless – ‘Insomnia’
Orbital – ‘Chime’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
G Flip – ‘About You’
FKA Twigs – ‘Closer’
Sharon Van Etten – ‘No One’s Easy To Love’
Ann Scott – ‘Mountain’
Elastica – ‘Waking Up’
Sister Ghost – ‘Backwards’
Humanzi – ‘Out On A Wire’
Gorillaz (feat: Peven Everett) – ‘Strobelite’
Hour 2:
Gorillaz (feat: Bobby Womack) – ‘Bobby In Phoenix’
The Cranberries – ‘All Over Now’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
Maggie Rogers – ‘Burning’
Foals – ‘Exits’
The Murder Capital – ‘Feeling Fades’
Whipping Boy – ‘We Don’t Need Nobody Else’
James Blake – ‘Where’s The Catch?’
Portishead – ‘Numb’
DJ Seinfeld – ‘U Hold Me Without Touch’
Lydia Ford – ‘Same Old Rules’
Will De Burca – ‘Electric Light’
Everything Is Recorded (feat: Syd & Sampha)– ‘Show Love’
Cut Chemist – ‘The Garden’
David Bowie – ‘Life On Mars’