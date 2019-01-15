Dan’s Playlist – Monday, January 14
Janelle Monae – ‘Make Me Feel’
Little Dragon – ‘Celebrate’
SYLK – ‘All In Your Head’
The Chemical Brothers – ‘Leave Home’
Djaikovski (feat: David Lion) – ‘Reminder’
Santigold – ‘Guns Of Brooklyn’
The Afghan Whigs – ‘Debonair’
The Murder Capital – ‘Feeling Fades’
Deap Vally – ‘Gonnawanna’
Alex G – ‘Promise’
Inhaler – ‘I Want You’
The Charlatans – ‘One To Another’
Blood Orange – ‘Best To You’
Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’
Fold – ‘Be Water My Friend’
Hour 2:
Grimes – We Appreciate Power’
Aphex Twin – ‘Windowlicker’
Vök – ‘Erase You’
BARQ – ‘I’m Blaming You’
O Emperor – ‘Bogey Wonderland’
The Flaming Lips – ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt.1’
Bouts – ‘Love’s Lost Landing (Pt. 2)’
The Ills – ‘Squarevoucher’
God Is An Astronaut – ‘Parallel Highway’
Foo Fighters – ‘Big Me’
Scala & The Kolacny Brothers – ‘Everlong’
Tori Amos – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Fangclub – ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ (Session)
Mimi Lane – ‘I’m So Scared’