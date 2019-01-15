Dan’s Playlist – Monday, January 14

Janelle Monae – ‘Make Me Feel’

Little Dragon – ‘Celebrate’

SYLK – ‘All In Your Head’

The Chemical Brothers – ‘Leave Home’

Djaikovski (feat: David Lion) – ‘Reminder’

Santigold – ‘Guns Of Brooklyn’

The Afghan Whigs – ‘Debonair’

The Murder Capital – ‘Feeling Fades’

Deap Vally – ‘Gonnawanna’

Alex G – ‘Promise’

Inhaler – ‘I Want You’

The Charlatans – ‘One To Another’

Blood Orange – ‘Best To You’

Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’

Fold – ‘Be Water My Friend’

Hour 2:

Grimes – We Appreciate Power’

Aphex Twin – ‘Windowlicker’

Vök – ‘Erase You’

BARQ – ‘I’m Blaming You’

O Emperor – ‘Bogey Wonderland’

The Flaming Lips – ‘Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots Pt.1’

Bouts – ‘Love’s Lost Landing (Pt. 2)’

The Ills – ‘Squarevoucher’

God Is An Astronaut – ‘Parallel Highway’

Foo Fighters – ‘Big Me’

Scala & The Kolacny Brothers – ‘Everlong’

Tori Amos – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’

Fangclub – ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ (Session)

Mimi Lane – ‘I’m So Scared’