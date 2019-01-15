The Cranberries live in session with Gerry Ryan

Dolores, Noel, Fergal and Mike were in studio with Gerry for an hour during which they performed 8 tunes and spoke about the songs and their career to date. They also celebrated Dolores’s 31st birthday on that week.



Today marks the one year passing of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan and 2fm will be marking her anniversary on air throughout the day.

In September 2002 The Cranberries came in to The Gerry Ryan Show on 2fm and recorded an unplugged Studio 8 session on the eve of their then Greatest Hits album ‘Stars’. Dolores, Noel, Fergal and Mike were in studio with Gerry for an hour during which they performed eight songs and spoke about the music and their career to date. They also celebrated Dolores’s 31st birthday on that week.

This morning Nicky Byrne & Jenny Greene will play two songs (Zombie and Animal Instinct) from this special Studio 8 recording from 16 years ago and in an Irish exclusive Tracy Clifford will play their new single ‘All over now’ on 2fm at 1.30pm. From 4pm on The Eoghan McDermott Show further songs and excerpts from The Gerry Ryan Show interview will also be broadcast

In the interview the band discuss who is the ‘boss’ of the band, nearly breaking up and the highs & lows of being on the road. Dolores talks about where she wrote a lot of her songs and what she was thinking about.

“This one ‘Chocolate Brown’ is a song that I wrote and recorded while I was pregnant with Molly who is now 1 and a half but it was kind of about when my little boy wanted me to go out and play with him but I couldn’t and I felt really guilty because I tour a lot and I travel alot and then I was at home for a long period as in months but then ironically enough I couldn’t really go and play with him because I was pregnant so I felt really bad…..that parental guilt.”