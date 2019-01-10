Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, January 9
Maverick Sabre – ‘Drifting’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’ (Philip Magee Remix)
U2 – ‘Vertigo’
U2 – ‘Stories For Boys’
Vulpynes – ‘2 Cents’
Sound Crowd Orchestra – ‘Sixth Season’
Le Galaxie – ‘Powers Of Miami’
Jealous Of Birds & Ryan Vail – ‘Love Is A Crow’
Skindive – ‘Tranquilizer’
Touts – ‘Can’t Blame Me’
Conor Thornton – ‘Heat’
Kojaque – ‘White Noise’
Loah – ‘Nothing’ (Elaine Mai Remix)
Shane MacGowan & The Popes – ‘That Woman’s Got Me Drinking’
Bitch Falcon – ‘Prime Number’
Le Boom – ‘What We Do’ (Mix & Fairbanks Remix)
Hour 2:
The Pale – ‘Dog With No Tail’
Hilary Woods – ‘Prodigal Dog’
Rollerskate Skinny – ‘Thirsty Europeans’
Delorentos – ‘You Can Make Sound’
Delorentos interview
Delorentos – ‘I Remember’
Delorentos – ‘Am I Done’
Fontaines DC – ‘Chequeless Reckless’
No Sweat – ‘Heart & Soul’
Rews – ‘Miss You In The Dark’
Humanzi – ‘Heart & Soul’
Tommy KD – ‘Bag A Gear’
Scary Eire – ‘Dole Queue’