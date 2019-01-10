Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, January 10
Daft Punk – ‘Television Rules The Nation’
Run The Jewels – ‘Call Ticketron’
U2 – ‘Bullet The Blue Sky’ (Jacknife Lee Remix)
Shahin Badar – ‘Jaag’
Shookrah – ‘Flex’
Them There – ‘Blaze’
Nouvelle Vague – ‘Master & Servant’
JyellowL – ‘True Colors’
Superorganism – ‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’
The Felonies – ‘Berlin Blues’
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (feat: Karen O) – ‘Immigrant Song’
Jerry Fish – ‘Barefoot & Free’
Soak – ‘Knock Me Off My Feet’
Soak – ‘Sea Creatures’
Somebody’s Child – ‘Toes’
Oasis – ‘Married With Children’
Hour 2:
Oasis – ‘Supersonic’
Sam Fender – ‘Dead Boys’
Cat Dowling – ‘The Well Runs Dry’
Delorentos – ‘Editorial’
The Golden Horde live at EuroRock 1988:
‘Knock on Wood’
‘It is I’
‘Everything Under The Sun’
‘Codeine’
‘Rorschach’
Fontaines DC – ‘Liberty Belle’
Hollowbelly – ‘Shotgun’
The Ghost Wolves – ‘Shotgun Pistol Whip’
Mono Band – ‘Brighter Sky’
Waltaa – ‘Enjoy’
Das Shadow – ‘Navigate The Menus’