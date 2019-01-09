RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2018 Nominees Revealed

Tracy Clifford reveals the nominees for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Irish Album of the Year 2018…

The shortlist for this year’s RTÉ Choice Music Prize, Irish Album of the Year 2018, in association with IMRO & IRMA, was announced today on RTÉ 2FM’s Tracy Clifford Show by Tony Clayton-Lea, chairman of the judging panel.

The shortlist is as follows:

The Academic – Tales From The Backseat (ROOM6 Records)

Delorentos – True Surrender (Delo Records)

Just Mustard – Wednesday (Pizza Pizza Records)

Kojaque – Deli Daydreams (Soft Boy Records)

O Emperor – Jason (Big Skin Records)

Lisa O’Neill – Heard A Long Gone Song (River Lea Recordings)

Saint Sister – Shape Of Silence (self released)

Rejjie Snow – Dear Annie (BMG)

Villagers – The Art Of Pretending To Swim (Domino Recording Co)

Wyvern Lingo – Wyvern Lingo (Ruby Works)

The winning album will be announced at the RTÉ Choice Music Prize live event, held in Vicar Street, Dublin on Thursday 7th March and broadcast live on RTÉ 2FM in a special four-hour extended show from 7-11pm. A special television programme of the event will be broadcast shortly afterwards on RTÉ2.

As part of RTÉ’s continued commitment to promoting Irish music, RTÉ 2FM celebrates the announcement of the shortlist across its schedule throughout the day with All Irish Music All Day from 6am to midnight. Dave Fanning will also chat to Tony Clayton-Lea about the album shortlist on his weekend show this Saturday from 9.00 – 11.00am on RTÉ 2FM.