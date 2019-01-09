Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, January 8

David Bowie – ‘Little Wonder’

Kavinski (feat: Lovefoxxx) – ‘Nightcall’

SYLK – ‘All in Ur Head’

The Cure – ‘Lullaby’

Sharon Van Etten – ‘Seventeen’

The Legendary Tigerman (feat: Peaches) – ‘She’s A Hellcat’

Fangclub – ‘Bullet Head’

The Very Best – ‘Makes A King’

Autamata (feat: Cathy Davey) – ‘Jellyman’

7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’

Anderson Paak – ‘6 Summers’

Tommy Guerrero – ‘Where The Water Once Was’

ROE – ‘Wasted. Patient. Thinking.’

Daniel John Paxton – ‘Railway Line’

Hour 2:

Pearl Jam – ‘Better Man’

Rat Boy – ‘Don’t Hesitate’

Rock Steady Crew – ‘(Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew’

Fjokra (feat: Annie Bea) – ‘Sugarface’

The Valves – ‘Running On Blind’

The Valves interview

The Valves – ‘It’s Not My Party’

Aslan – ‘Loving Me Lately’

Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’

Delorentos – ‘Leave Me Alone’

David Bowie – ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’

David Bowie – ‘Girl Loves Me’

David Bowie – ‘Starman’

Flecks – ‘Doubles’