Dan’s Playlist – Tuesday, January 8
David Bowie – ‘Little Wonder’
Kavinski (feat: Lovefoxxx) – ‘Nightcall’
SYLK – ‘All in Ur Head’
The Cure – ‘Lullaby’
Sharon Van Etten – ‘Seventeen’
The Legendary Tigerman (feat: Peaches) – ‘She’s A Hellcat’
Fangclub – ‘Bullet Head’
The Very Best – ‘Makes A King’
Autamata (feat: Cathy Davey) – ‘Jellyman’
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’
Anderson Paak – ‘6 Summers’
Tommy Guerrero – ‘Where The Water Once Was’
ROE – ‘Wasted. Patient. Thinking.’
Daniel John Paxton – ‘Railway Line’
Hour 2:
Pearl Jam – ‘Better Man’
Rat Boy – ‘Don’t Hesitate’
Rock Steady Crew – ‘(Hey You) The Rock Steady Crew’
Fjokra (feat: Annie Bea) – ‘Sugarface’
The Valves – ‘Running On Blind’
The Valves interview
The Valves – ‘It’s Not My Party’
Aslan – ‘Loving Me Lately’
Pillow Queens – ‘Favourite’
Delorentos – ‘Leave Me Alone’
David Bowie – ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’
David Bowie – ‘Girl Loves Me’
David Bowie – ‘Starman’
Flecks – ‘Doubles’