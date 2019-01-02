Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, January 2
Mylo – ‘In My Arms’
!!! – ‘Dancing Is The Best Revenge’
Sylvan Esso – ‘Just Dancing’
U2 – ‘Discotheque’
Warriors Of The Dysthoteque – ‘We’re Talking Control’ (Dub)
Djaikovski (feat: David Lion) – ‘Reminder’
Happyalone – ‘Go Slow’
BJ Cole (feat: Isobel Waidner & Geoff McIntire) – ‘Casino Tan’
Wyvern Lingo – ‘Left Hand Free/Don’t Let Go (Love)’
Alt-J – ‘Left Hand Free’
The Altered Hours – ‘Grey On Blue’
Fontaines DC – ‘The Cuckoo Is A-Callin’
Bjork – ‘Violently Happy’
Pete Pamf – ‘Sleepy Maggie’
BARQ – ‘I’m Blaming You’
Hour 2:
The Roots (feat: Cody ChesNUTT) – ‘The Seed (2.0)’
PEACHFACE – ‘You Never Saw Me Dance’
Daithi (feat: Sinead White) – ‘Orange’
DJ Shadow – ‘Mutual Slump’
Gadget & The Cloud – ‘Too Soon To Say’
Ashley MacIsaac – ‘Sleepy Maggie’
Tebi Rex – ‘Peggy’s Bus’
Thundercat – ‘Bus In These Streets’
Vampire Weekend – ‘California English’
Jungle – ‘Heavy California’
The Beach Boys with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – ‘California Girls’
La Luz – ‘California Finally’
Low – ‘California’
Her Space Holiday – ‘Sleepy California’ (Super Furry Animals Remix)
2Pac – ‘California Love’
Wolfmother – ‘California Queen’