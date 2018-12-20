Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, December 19
Basement Jaxx – ‘Where’s Your Head At?’
DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’
Shahin Badar – ‘Jaag’
The Prodigy (feat: Shahin Badar) – ‘Smack My Bitch Up’
Roe – ‘Hey Thomas’ ((Arvo Pary Remix)
Tomas Barfod (feat: Nina Kinert) – ‘Pulsing’
Contour – ‘Missing Out’
Primal Scream – ‘Jailbird’ (Memphis version)
Elvis Presley – ‘Suspicious Minds’
Fontaines DC – ‘Too Real’
Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Give Him A Ball (And A Yard Of Grass)’
PowPig – ‘Weed’
Neneh Cherry – ‘Kong’
Hour 2:
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Low Sea – ‘Berlin’
Low Sea – ‘Mizar’
Olive – ‘You’re Not Alone’
Killa Yan – ‘Won’
Bass Odyssey – ‘Remote Control Soul’
Bad Bones – ‘Beg’
Warriors Of The Dysthotheque – ‘I Know You’ll Never Die’ (Le Galaxie – William Fakenamé Remix)
U2 – ‘Pop Muzik’ (PopMart Mix)
Rocstrong – ‘Gold Glow’
Sufjan Stevens – ‘Get Behind Me Santa’
Delorentos – ‘Be Here Christmas Time’
Emmy The Great – ‘Zombie Christmas’
Elkae – ‘Sold’