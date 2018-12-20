Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, December 19

Basement Jaxx – ‘Where’s Your Head At?’

DJ Supreme (feat: Rì Rà, Shaka Shazzam, The Icepick & DJ Assassin) – ‘Breathe’

Shahin Badar – ‘Jaag’

The Prodigy (feat: Shahin Badar) – ‘Smack My Bitch Up’

Roe – ‘Hey Thomas’ ((Arvo Pary Remix)

Tomas Barfod (feat: Nina Kinert) – ‘Pulsing’

Contour – ‘Missing Out’

Primal Scream – ‘Jailbird’ (Memphis version)

Elvis Presley – ‘Suspicious Minds’

Fontaines DC – ‘Too Real’

Sultans Of Ping FC – ‘Give Him A Ball (And A Yard Of Grass)’

PowPig – ‘Weed’

Neneh Cherry – ‘Kong’

Hour 2:

Skepta – ‘Pure Water’

Low Sea – ‘Berlin’

Low Sea – ‘Mizar’

Olive – ‘You’re Not Alone’

Killa Yan – ‘Won’

Bass Odyssey – ‘Remote Control Soul’

Bad Bones – ‘Beg’

Warriors Of The Dysthotheque – ‘I Know You’ll Never Die’ (Le Galaxie – William Fakenamé Remix)

U2 – ‘Pop Muzik’ (PopMart Mix)

Rocstrong – ‘Gold Glow’

Sufjan Stevens – ‘Get Behind Me Santa’

Delorentos – ‘Be Here Christmas Time’

Emmy The Great – ‘Zombie Christmas’

Elkae – ‘Sold’