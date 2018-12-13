Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, December 12

The Roots (feat: Cody ChesNUTT) – ‘The Seed (2.0)’

Alt-J x Little Simz – ‘3WW’

Santigold – ‘Pirate In The Water’

QuestionMarq (feat: Kilian Petit) – ‘Floating Away’

The Shamen – ‘Ebeneezer Good’

Hostess – ‘Frustration’

Everything Is Recorded (feat: Infinite & Green Gartside) – ‘Bloodshot Red Eyes’

Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’

Beck – ‘Jack Ass’

Kilnamana – ‘Kill The Kool’

The Beta Band – ‘Squares’

Just Mustard – ‘Pictures’

Sonic Youth – ‘Mildred Pierce’

Nirvana – ‘Milk It’

Long Tail – ‘Better Way’

Hour 2:

Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’

Kudos – ‘Do What You Want’

PJ Harvey – ‘The Community Of Hope’

Host – ‘b4me’

Spearhead – ‘Hole In The Bucket’

7th Obi (feat: Ama) – ‘Full Green Lambo’

David Holmes – ‘I Heard Wonders’ (Andrew Weatherall Vocal Mix)

David Holmes interview (2008)

David Holmes – ‘I Heard Wonders’

Unloved – ‘Heartbreak’

Afro Celt Sound System – ‘Rippling’

Superorganism – ‘Reflections On A Screen’

Circuit 3 – ‘I Believe In Father Christmas’