Dan’s Playlist – Wednesday, December 12
The Roots (feat: Cody ChesNUTT) – ‘The Seed (2.0)’
Alt-J x Little Simz – ‘3WW’
Santigold – ‘Pirate In The Water’
QuestionMarq (feat: Kilian Petit) – ‘Floating Away’
The Shamen – ‘Ebeneezer Good’
Hostess – ‘Frustration’
Everything Is Recorded (feat: Infinite & Green Gartside) – ‘Bloodshot Red Eyes’
Flume (feat: Beck) – ‘Tiny Cities’
Beck – ‘Jack Ass’
Kilnamana – ‘Kill The Kool’
The Beta Band – ‘Squares’
Just Mustard – ‘Pictures’
Sonic Youth – ‘Mildred Pierce’
Nirvana – ‘Milk It’
Long Tail – ‘Better Way’
Hour 2:
Snail Mail – ‘Pristine’
Kudos – ‘Do What You Want’
PJ Harvey – ‘The Community Of Hope’
Host – ‘b4me’
Spearhead – ‘Hole In The Bucket’
7th Obi (feat: Ama) – ‘Full Green Lambo’
David Holmes – ‘I Heard Wonders’ (Andrew Weatherall Vocal Mix)
David Holmes interview (2008)
David Holmes – ‘I Heard Wonders’
Unloved – ‘Heartbreak’
Afro Celt Sound System – ‘Rippling’
Superorganism – ‘Reflections On A Screen’
Circuit 3 – ‘I Believe In Father Christmas’