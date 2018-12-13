Dan’s Playlist – Thursday, December 13
Sofi Tukker – ‘Best Friend’
Rejjie Snow – ‘Flexin’
SBTRKT (feat: Ezra Koenig) – ‘New Dorp New York’
Le Galaxie – ‘Pleasure’
Smashing Pumpkins – ‘Zero’
Otherkin – ‘Ay Ay’ (Philip Magee Remix)
Benjamin Booker – ‘Chippewa’
Zapho – ‘Do Like I Do’
Average White Band – ‘Pick Up The Pieces’
Booka Brass Band – ‘Talk Dirty’
Tommy KD – ‘Step It Out (Intro)’
Beastie Boys – ‘Crazy Ass Shit’
AIM & QNC – ‘It Ain’t Nuthin’
Confidence Man – ‘Santa’s Coming Down The Chimney’
Sorcha Richardson – ‘Last Train’
Afro Celt Sound System – ‘Manako (It’s Too Late)’
Hour 2:
Loah – ‘Cortege’ (Kormac Remix)
The Jolly Boys – ‘Blue Monday’
New order – ‘Blue Monday’
Classic Yellow – ‘Mondays Don’t Mean Anything To Me’
Into Paradise – ‘Burns My Skin’
We Cut Corners – ‘Stranded’
SUPERORGANISM live at the Sonic Visions festival:
‘It’s All Good’
‘Nobody Cares’
‘Everybody Wants To Be Famous’
‘Something For Your M.I.N.D.’
Shookrah – ‘Flex’
7th Obi – ‘Choose A Side’
David Holmes – ‘Theme / I.M.C.’
David Holmes (feat: BP Fallon) – ‘Henry McCullough’ (Andrew Weatherall Remix)