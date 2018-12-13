2FMLIVE IS COMING TO THE IVEAGH GARDENS DUBLIN

Sunday 7th July 2019 – Tickets on sale Monday 17 December at 10am

It was announced today that Jenny Greene and the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra will take to the stage of Iveagh Gardens this summer on 7th July.

Tickets on sale this Monday 17th December at 10am from Ticketmaster and usual outlets.

Tickets priced €49.50 will be available from:

Ticketmaster outlets nationwide,

24 hr Hotline: 0818 719 300 24 hr,

Or online: www.ticketmaster.ie

For more concert information see: www.aikenpromotions.com