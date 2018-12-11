Dan’s Playlist – Monday, December 10
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Metallica – ‘Enter Sandman’
Fangclub – ‘High’
FKA Twigs – ‘Video Girl’
7th Obi – ‘Depend On’
Simple Kid – ‘Because’
Simple Kid interview
Simple Kid – ‘Hello’
The Young Offenders – ‘That’s Why We Lose Control’ (Stadium Stomp)
PowPig – ‘Weed’
Tom Tom Club – ‘Wordy Rappinghood’
Hour 2:
HamsandwicH – ‘Reactions’
Kate Temptest – ‘Lonely Daze’
Damien Dempsey & Kate Temptest – ‘A Child Is An Open Book’
Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’
David Holmes – ‘Holy Pictures’
The Cult – ‘She Sells Sanctuaty’
Brass Phantoms – ‘In Sight’
Junior Brother – ‘The Back Of Her’
Nina Hynes – ‘This Magic Stuff’
Sam Fender – ‘Dead Boys’
Afro Celt Sound System – ‘The Path’
Daithi (feat: Paul Noonan) – ‘Take The Wheel’ (Kobina Remix)
Jungle – ‘House In L.A.’