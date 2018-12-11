Dan’s Playlist – Monday, December 10

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Heads Will Roll’

Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’

Metallica – ‘Enter Sandman’

Fangclub – ‘High’

FKA Twigs – ‘Video Girl’

7th Obi – ‘Depend On’

Simple Kid – ‘Because’

Simple Kid interview

Simple Kid – ‘Hello’

The Young Offenders – ‘That’s Why We Lose Control’ (Stadium Stomp)

PowPig – ‘Weed’

Tom Tom Club – ‘Wordy Rappinghood’

Hour 2:

HamsandwicH – ‘Reactions’

Kate Temptest – ‘Lonely Daze’

Damien Dempsey & Kate Temptest – ‘A Child Is An Open Book’

Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’

David Holmes – ‘Holy Pictures’

The Cult – ‘She Sells Sanctuaty’

Brass Phantoms – ‘In Sight’

Junior Brother – ‘The Back Of Her’

Nina Hynes – ‘This Magic Stuff’

Sam Fender – ‘Dead Boys’

Afro Celt Sound System – ‘The Path’

Daithi (feat: Paul Noonan) – ‘Take The Wheel’ (Kobina Remix)

Jungle – ‘House In L.A.’