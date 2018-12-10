2FMLIVE IS COMING BACK TO CORK

JENNY GREENE AND THE RTÉ CONCERT ORCHESTRA RETURN TO LIVE AT THE MARQUEE CORK

2FMLIVE WITH JENNY GREENE AND THE RTÉ CONCERT ORCHESTRA

Live at the Marquee Cork | Friday 28th June 2019

Tickets on sale Thursday 13th Dec at 9am

“outstanding” Irish Examiner

“….cut the gloom with joyous panache” Independent

“JENNY GREENE AND the RTÉ Concert Orchestra …….magical” Dailyedge.ie



Jenny Greene and The RTÉ Concert Orchestra blew audiences away at the Marquee last year and today it was announced that they are coming back to Cork on Friday 28th June. Tickets go on sale this Thursday 13th December at 9am from Ticketmaster and usual outlets.

A whole new audience discovered the thrill of seeing and hearing an orchestra in full flight and who better to introduce them than 2FM’s Jenny Greene with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, voted the World’s Favourite Orchestra in an international poll in 2015. They were the standout act of Electric Picnic 2016, blowing the roof off a mobbed Rankin’s Wood. During the rehearsal session, word went around Stradbally that something special was on the way and by the time of the performance the tent was packed, with queues of people outside desperate to get in. They topped the list for many as the highlight of the weekend.

Tickets priced €49.50 go on sale Thursday 13th Dec at 9am

