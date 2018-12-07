THE 2FM GOLDEN TICKET IS BACK!

The 2FM Christmas Appeal in aid of the ISPCC

€4 could get you lots of things at this time of the year……decorations for the tree…..mince pies…. a nice box of chocolates!

€4 would also make a vital donation to the ISPCC.

The ISPCC depends almost entirely on the donations of people like you to enable them to help children right across the country.

The ISPCC’s 24-hour Childline service answers over 380,000 contacts each year from children and young people who may feel as though they have nowhere else to turn. A call to Childline can change a life.

And right now that simple €4 donation to the ISPCC could get you one of you

the most amazing prize of the whole year on 2fm.

That’s because we’ve got The Golden Ticket… to the very best gigs in Ireland in 2019!

That means a pass for you and a friend to ALL the big gigs in 3Arena for the whole year as well as tickets to Longitude AND Electric Picnic and ALL MCD outdoor gigs next year!

That means everyone from Little Mix to Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Lana Del Ray, Sigrid and Westlife!

Plus acts that haven’t even been confirmed yet!!

⬇ HERE’S HOW TO ENTER ⬇

Text the word 2fmball – all joined up, caps or lower case, doesn’t matter!

No names or addresses needed… to 50300 and that’s all there is to it!

Your donation text cost €4! ISPCC will receive a minimum of €3.60.

The service provider is LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 0766805278

Text 2fmball to 50300!!

You can enter up to four times in 24 hours with each donation entry costing €4.

Unfortunately, the text number for the Golden Ticket is not available in Northern Ireland.

We’ll pick a winner on the Eoghan McDermott Show next Friday evening before 7pm, December 14th. And as is customary on Eoghan’s Show, you MUST answer the phone to win!

For RTÉ Terms & Conditions click HERE