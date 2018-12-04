Wild Youth announce biggest headline show!
Following their sold-out seven date Irish tour, Wild Youth have just announced their biggest ever headline show…
They’re set to play Dublin’s The Olympia Theatre on Saturday March 23rd 2019.
Tickets priced from €18.50 inclusive go on sale at 10am this Wednesday, December 5th via Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.
Wild Youth | Can't Move On Live in Studio 8 Tracy Clifford
The incredible Wild Youth performed a live version of Can't Move On in #Studio8 for The Tracy Clifford Show 😍🔥Check it out right here ⬇️
