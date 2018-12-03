Dan’s Playlist – Monday, December 3
Skepta – ‘Pure Water’
Beastie Boys – ‘Sabotage’
Grimes – ‘We Appreciate Power’
Bantum – ‘Move’
Moby – ‘Run On’
Fjokra (feat: Annie Bea) – ‘Sugarface’
Tribal Dance – ‘And Then All That Was Left Was A Physician & A Silhouette’
Marilyn Manson – ‘The Beautiful People’
Thumper – ‘Down’
HamsandwicH – ‘Reactions’
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – ‘Deja Vu’
Stone Temple Pilots – ‘Big Bang Baby’
IBEYI – ‘When Will I learn’
Loah – ‘Unveiled’ (The Line Remix)
Hour 2:
Morcheeba – ‘Trigger Hippie’
7th Obi – ‘Travis Bickle’
The Orb – ‘Toxygene’
Blink – ‘Cello’
Sleep Thieves – ‘Tusk’
Fia Moon – ‘Water Runs Through’
Sofi Tukker – ‘Baby I’m A Queen’
Pillow Queens – ‘Gay Girls’
Simple Kid – ‘The Commuter’
Simple Kid – ‘Because’
Trick Mist – ‘Fraction’
Mount Alaska – ‘Astericks’
Stano – ‘Things You Learn In Life’
Grandbrothers – ‘Circonflex’