The Dave Fanning Show – Celine Byrne, Gordon Hayden, Amy Molloy and Olivia Hurley
Today on The Dave Fanning Show
Celine Byrne spoke to Dave about the world of opera and theatre
Gordon Hayden chatted to Dave about foreign baddies in movies, including Arnie in “The Terminator” series and Christoph Waltz in “Inglourious Basterds”
Stories from The Week with Amy Molloy – A girl called “ABCDE” was laughed at when she presented a boarding pass to airport officials and a lady got 2 months in prison for opening a can of Pringles
Olivia Hurley gives Dave a lesson in Sports Psychology
All this and loads more!