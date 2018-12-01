The Dave Fanning Show – Louise McSharry, Jim lockhart, Ryan H. Walsh and much more

Louise McSharry spoke to Dave live from Other Voices in Dingle to give him an update of what is going on down there this weekend
Maeve Quiqley spoke to Dave about learning to drive in Ireland, unreliable driving instructors and how she started learning to drive in the last century but still doesn’t have a licence
Siobhan Kane spoke to Dave about the collective, Young Hearts Run Free which helps promote the creative community in Ireland while supporting the homeless through a partnership with The Simon Community and other charities
Ryan H. Walsh plugs his new book, “Astral Weeks: A Secret History of 1968” and chats to Dave about the classic Van album with Jim Lockhart
Movies with Paul Whittington – Spoke about Creed 2, Ralph Breaks The Internet, Disobedience
All this and loads more! You can listen back to the shows or download the podcasts HERE